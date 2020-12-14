Minor girl dies as building collapses in Delhi Khazoori Khas

A minor girl died after a building collapsed in Delhi's Khazoori Khas area, according to ANI.
#UPDATE: A minor girl died in Delhi's Khazoori Khas area building collapse incident. https://t.co/R6Y81XAEwO
— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020
More to follow...
Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire
How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess
Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies
DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament
The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'
Off the record: December 14, 2020
What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles