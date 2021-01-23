Modi govt to continue ban on Chinese apps

Modi govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September

The government has sent notices to Chinese apps, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will be continued. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government has sent notices to Chinese apps, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will be continued. The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps, according to a source who did not wish to be identified.

When contacted, Tiktok confirmed to have received a reply from the government.

"We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority," a TikTok spokesperson said.

The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.

The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order. 

