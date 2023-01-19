Modi in Karnataka Live: 'Vikas' is our priority, not vote bank, says PM at Yadgir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate a bevy of development projects valued at over Rs 10,800 crores. This will be the second such visit by PM Modi to the poll-bound state this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show.