Modi in Karnataka Live: 'Vikas' is our priority, not vote bank, says PM at Yadgir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate a bevy of development projects valued at over Rs 10,800 crores. This will be the second such visit by PM Modi to the poll-bound state this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show.
Focus on providing safe and clean water supply as slew of projects to help with irrigation, drinking water inaugurated. Total worth of water -related projects over Rs 2,000 crores.
Previous governments did votebank politics here and Yadgir and its peoplebore the brunt of it. But not anymore, says PM Modi
Previous governments did not think about Yadgir at all, left it behind in the scheme of developement: PM Modi
The inaugurated projects will be very beneficial for locals, farmers. Drinking water will be uch easily accessible to all, says PM
PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and National Highway development in Karnataka's Yadgiri district. (PTI)
Modi's visit gains significance as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats which will go for polls by May this year. (PTI)
PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project in Karnataka. (PTI)