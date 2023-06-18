Modi may not change tune on Ukraine conflict with Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to go beyond his “today’s-era-not-an-era-of-war” refrain on the Russia invasion of Ukraine during his meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington DC next week.

While Biden may raise the war during his talks with Modi at the White House on June 22, Modi is likely to convey that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out, even as the US is striving to woo India by making it less dependent on Russia when it comes to defence supplies.

A source aware of New Delhi’s preparation for the Modi-Biden meeting ruled out the possibility of any change in India’s approach.

Modi, however, would highlight the economic and humanitarian implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly on countries in the ‘Global South’, said the source, adding that he might also pledge his support to any initiative to resolve the conflict. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, India has been drawing flak for not condemning the aggression. New Delhi has refrained from criticising in view of India’s deep ties with Russia.

While New Delhi has sought to maintain strategic balance in its ties with Moscow and Washington, Modi’s meeting with Biden is expected to add new momentum to bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of defence and critical technologies.

The source said that while New Delhi welcomed the initiative for stronger US-India cooperation, it would not have any impact on its strategic autonomy.