Modi’s wife Jashodaben visits Puri temple

Modi’s wife Jashodaben visits Puri temple ahead of return Rath Yatra

Jashodaben was at the temple during the ‘Sandhya Darshan’ of the deities.

PTI
PTI, Puri,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 22:23 ist
Jashodaben, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Jagannath Temple in Puri, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben on Tuesday visited Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, where the idols of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings were brought last week as part of the Rath Yatra festival.

Accompanied by her brother Ashok Modi and others, Jashodaben was at the temple during the ‘Sandhya Darshan’ of the deities, held a day before the return chariot festival, during which the sibling deities will go back to the Jagannath temple.

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) along with the Puri district administration has started preparation for the return chariot festival of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to be held on Wednesday.

The SJTA is expecting a congregation of about five lakh people on the occasion, an official said.

The deities will be taken to their respective chariots - parked in front of Gundicha Temple - between 12 noon to 2.30 pm. The chariot pulling will start at 4 pm, an official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Puri
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

 