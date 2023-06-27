Modi’s wife Jashodaben visits Puri temple ahead of return Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben on Tuesday visited Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, where the idols of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings were brought last week as part of the Rath Yatra festival.

Accompanied by her brother Ashok Modi and others, Jashodaben was at the temple during the ‘Sandhya Darshan’ of the deities, held a day before the return chariot festival, during which the sibling deities will go back to the Jagannath temple.

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) along with the Puri district administration has started preparation for the return chariot festival of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to be held on Wednesday.

The SJTA is expecting a congregation of about five lakh people on the occasion, an official said.

The deities will be taken to their respective chariots - parked in front of Gundicha Temple - between 12 noon to 2.30 pm. The chariot pulling will start at 4 pm, an official said.