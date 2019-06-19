Modi wishes long life to Rahul on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

"Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi replied on Twitter, saying, "Thank you for your greetings narendramodi ji. I appreciate them."

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.

Congress leaders and workers also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.

Among those who wished Rahul Gandhi at the AICC office were former prime minister Manmohan Singh, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"Thank you all for your best wishes and greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for your love and affection," he later tweeted and posted some pictures on the micro-blogging site of him meeting the party leaders and workers.

The Congress chief, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and mediapersons at the party headquarters. He also offered sweets to those wishing him on his birthday