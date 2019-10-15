Modi's action is odds with his speeches: Kanhaiya Kumar

Taking a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union former president Kanhaiya Kumar has on Tuesday alleged, Modi chants the mantra of peace during his foreign trip by taking the name of Buddha but he talks of waging a war soon after he returned to India.

Kanhaiya was in Kalaburagi to deliver a talk at a programme organised at Dr B R Ambedkar Study and Research Institute of Gulbarga University.

Speaking to reporters after the varsity withdrawing the permission to his programme, he quipped, Modi's action is odds with what he speaks. Reliance Company which moved away from petroleum business earlier has come forward to take over Bharat petroleum soon after the prime minister spoke of privatising it. What kind of policy it shows?, the leader asked alleging the BJP is spending thousand crores of rupees to project Modi as a person who came from the poor family.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did not construct a house for himself fearing shortage of money for construction of houses of the common people. Now, a monument is being constructed in the name of Sardar Patel by spending Rs 3000 crores. One could not have imagined Patel's situation had he been alive today. Thousands of poor students will study if a medical college is constructed by spending Rs 300 crore only, Kanaiya opined.

Rights of the dalits, backward and minority people are being suppressed in the country. Those who speak against the government is being labelled as traitor, he charged.

On the ban imposed on his speech at Gulbarga University, Kanhaiya alleged Gulbarga University is dancing to the tune of BJP-led State government. Restrictions are being imposed on his programme where ever he go for the past three-and-half years. The same has happened in Kalaburagi also, he pointed out. "I had visited kalaburagi as students invited him to deliver a lecture. Freedom of speech which was guaranteed in our Constitution, is being wrested from us", he alleged.