Monsoon Live: Heavy rains expected in Gujarat, Maharashtra

At least 13 persons died in heavy showers, floods and lightning in parts of Maharashtra with the Marathwada region bearing the brunt of rain fury, while more than 560 people were rescued after the NDRF was mobilised and helicopters were deployed, officials said on Tuesday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Heavy downpour lashes Maharashtra, leaves several areas waterlogged
Two swept away in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana
At least two persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours in Telangana, even as the IMD warned that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Tuesday.
(PTI)
Odisha braces for another low pressure after Cyclone Gulab
Barely hours after the remnant of Cyclone Gulab crossed the Odisha skies, the state is bracing up for another low pressure which is likely to dump by heavy rains in the state prompting the authorities to issue warnings to the districts and asking fishermen to return from the sea.
Read more
Low pressure area over western India likely to intensify, bring heavy rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra: IMD
After bringing intense rainfall over the eastern coast and central India, Cyclone Gulab weakened into a low pressure area on Tuesday, but it is again likely to intensify further after reaching the western coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The depression over southwest Vidarbha and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure area on Tuesday, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD.
It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours.
(PTI)
Heavy rains, lightning kill 13 in Maharashtra; over 560 people rescued
Over 12 to 14 people have died in the last days as the Cyclone Gulab-triggered flash-floods swept parts of the Marathwada region and its neighbouring areas in Maharashtra.
The adjacent Vidarbha region too received heavy rainfall - resulting in inundation at several places.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the Monsoon season here!