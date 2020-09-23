Monsoon Sesion ends on bitter note

The 10-day Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on a bitter note on Wednesday amid a boycott by the opposition over suspension of its eight members for unruly behaviour in the Rajya Sabha.

The session, which was held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, saw growing distrust between the government and the opposition, which moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Also read: Parliament passes three key labour reform Bills; trade unions feel slavery imposed on workers

Another first, perhaps, was the overnight protests on Parliament lawns by eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour when the House had taken up two bills ushering in farm sector reforms, which were passed amid din on Sunday.

In a rare standoff, the eight opposition members refused to withdraw from the Rajya Sabha chambers after the House, on Monday, adopted a motion for their suspension, despite repeated directive by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The situation led to repeated adjournments, forcing the Chairman to call off the business for the day.

As the Rajya Sabha adjourned the proceedings, members had stayed in the chamber for a couple of hours before moving their protests against the Deputy Chairman to the Parliament lawns.

Earlier, an angry opposition submitted a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman, which was rejected by Chairman Naidu.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh made a peace gesture to the agitating Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday by bringing them tea and snacks, only to be rebuffed. He later announced a day-long fast with a hope to invoke a feeling of “self-purification” in the protesting members, which was seen by the opposition as a political ploy with an eye on the upcoming Bihar elections.

Chairman Naidu slammed the suspended opposition members for justifying their unruly conduct instead of expressing regret.

During the 10-day session, the Lok Sabha passed 25 bills of which five, including three related to labour reforms, were approved amid a boycott by opposition members.

The Rajya Sabha also passed 25 bills, including 15 on the last two days, when the opposition members had boycotted the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was scheduled to meet for 36 hours, but had sittings late into the night and worked for 60 hours.

“The Lok Sabha has recorded a productivity of 167 per cent,” Speaker Om Birla said.

Rajya Sabha recorded a productivity of 100.47% as it recorded the second shortest Monsoon Session of the House and third shortest of all sessions.