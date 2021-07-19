Monsoon Session Live: Pegasus report, Covid-19, farm laws likely to be raised in both Houses

The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning today even as the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of Covid-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers' stir. During the session, the issue of an international media consortium report would find echo in the two Houses. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in price of fuel and essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government. (ANI)
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss the Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. (ANI)
Akali Dal moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to suspend business in the House to debate and repeal contentious Farm Bills. Harsimrat Kaur says Parliament must pay respects to martyrs of farmers' movement. (DHNS)
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over farm laws. (ANI)
Several Trinamool MPs from LS/RS will cycle to Parliament today
Several Trinamool MPs from LS/RS will cycle to Parliament today to protest against the price rise in petrol, diesel, LPG and other commodities. Programme: 10.15 am - Several Trinamool MPs ride cycles from 61 South Avenue, proceeding towards Parliament. 10.30 am - Reach Vijay Chowk 10.30 am to 10.40 am - Dharna. (DHNS)
Aam Adami Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws.
CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V. Sivadasan have given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha today. (DHNS)
RJD's Manoj K Jha submits notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss under-reporting and data discrepancy in Covid-19 deaths. (DHNS)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore submits notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss fuel price hike and subsequent inflation. (DHNS)
NCP's Lakshadweep MP Mohd Faisal and Congress' Benny Behnan submit notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Lakshadweep issue. (DHNS)
Farmers set for fresh showdown with Centre during Monsoon Session
Agitating farmers and the Modi government are set for a fresh showdown with protesters demanding repeal of the three farm laws planning to take out daily marches to Parliament beginning Thursday till the end of the monsoon session on August 13.
Read more here
Raise price rise, Covid-19 management issues in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress MPs
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday chaired a meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha where it was decided to vociferously raise issues of farmers' protest, price rise including of petrol and diesel and "mismanagement" of Covid-19 in the House.
Read more here
All India Trinamool Congress give multiple notices under various Rules in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on opening day of Monsoon Session.
Issues for which notices given:
1. Price hike of Diesel, Petrol, LPG and other commodities
2. Repeal Farmer Laws
3. Covid/Vaccination solutions
4. Decline in Economic growth
5. Restore MPLAD funds
6. Govt weakening federal structure
(DHNS)
Government has identified 31 Bills, including two Appropriation Bills, to be passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting July 19
(DHNS)
RSP MP NK Premachandran submits notice in Lok Sabha to suspend business and discuss Pegasus issue
(DHNS)
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware.
(ANI)
A look at houses and sessions of the Indian Parliament
After over a year, the monsoon session of the Parliament will on Monday return to normal course of sittings. Having embarked upon a major vaccination drive amid cautious efforts to open up activities after the second wave of the pandemic, the government called for a regular session of both the Houses.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, after a meeting chaired by Birla with leaders of all the parties of the House on the eve of monsoon session of Parliament, at Library building in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Police's request to reduce people gathering for Parliament protest has been declined: Farmer leader
The Delhi Police on Sunday asked farmer unions to reduce the number of people who would gather in front of Parliament to protest against three agri laws from July 22, but it has been declined, a farm union leader said.
"We informed police that every day 200 farmers will go to Parliament from the Singhu border during the Monsoon Session. It will be a peaceful protest and protesters will have identification badges also," Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.
(PTI)
Govt plans slew of bills in Monsoon Session; Oppn to corner it over Covid management, fuel price
The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday even as the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of Covid-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers' stir.
During the session, the issue of an international media consortium report would find echo in the two Houses.
The opposition would use it to target the government as some of the members have decided to gives notices of adjournment motion to discuss the matter on the floor of the House.
(PTI)
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.