Monsoon Session Live: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Pegasus snooping row

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to protests by the Opposition MPs over several issues, from farm laws to the Pegasus controversy. The Monsoon Session is apparently going to be a challenging time for the ruling side as the Opposition looks determined to raise their demands vociferously. Stay tuned for more updates.
Any statement made which is not followed by critical question(s) is a futile exercise. Jai Hind: Manoj K Jha on IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw going to make a statement on Pegasus in Rajya Sabha.
PM Modi urges MPs, parties to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament but allow govt to respond
As the Monsoon Session of Parliament got under way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said all MPs and parties must ask the sharpest of questions but also allow the government to respond to them in a cordial environment.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Pegasus snooping row
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Pegasus issue.
Pegasus spyware issue: Opposition slams govt over alleged phone-tapping, seeks probe
Opposition parties Monday hit out at the government over the alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli Pegasus spyware and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe.
Uproar in RS as Opposition asks govt to clarify on nationality of newly-inducted minister
Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Monday sought to raise the issue of the nationality of a newly inducted Minister of State for Home, alleging he was a Bangladeshi national, but the government dismissed the charge as "baseless" and slammed them for casting such aspersions on a leader from a tribal community.
Buoyed by victory, TMC goes full blast against BJP as first Parliament session after Bengal polls begins
Buoyed by its landslide victory in West Bengal assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress went on the offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
