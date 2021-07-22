Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to begin proceedings today

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to resume proceedings today. It is going to be another tumultuous affair in both the Houses as the Opposition looks to corner the Centre over Pegasus controversy, farm laws, and Covid-19, among other topics. Stay tuned for more updates.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam moves privileged motion notice against an answer in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died because of non-availability of oxygen. (ANI)
Rakesh Tikait asks officials to reopen roads near protest sites, says no farmer will go to Delhi 'secretly'
No farmer from Ghazipur border would go to Delhi "secretly", Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said here on Wednesday, urging authorities to reopen roads near protest sites for the ease of local residents.
Farmers to protest near Parliament amid Monsoon Session
Farmers agitating against the three farm laws will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' every day at Jantar Mantar, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning Thursday.
Pegasus, farmers' issues to reverberate in Parliament
The Opposition is gearing up to vociferously raise the Pegasus snooping issue and farmers' issues on Thursday even as the government is learnt to have offered to hold the discussion on the latter in Lok Sabha while insisting that the contentious laws will not be rolled back.
