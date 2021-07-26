Parliament Live: Pegasus to hit proceedings again; Cong MP submits adjournment motion to discuss issue

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday after opposition members continued to raise slogans against the Government on various issues. During the brief period for which the House functioned, resolutions were passed to appoint and elect new members in various Parliamentary panels as some of the members have become Ministers in the recent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers. Stay tuned for updates.
Here's the List of Business in the Rajya Sabha for July 26
Here's the List of Business in the Lok Sabha for July 26
PM must make statement on Pegasus in Parliament, clarify whether snooping was done: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not.
Read more
Pvt member Bill to regulate intel agencies to be introduced in Lok Sabha on July 23
Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari is all set to move a private members bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday to bring intelligence agencies under a regulatory framework and oversight mechanism as well as prevent them furthering interests of the ruling party at a time the country is rocked by the Pegasus snooping scandal.
Read more
Wasn't given a chance to defend myself: TMC MP Santanu Sen after Rajya Sabha suspension
Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Friday, said this move by the Centre cannot suppress the voices of Mamata Banerjee and her party on the Pegasus issue.
Read more