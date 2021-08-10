Parliament Live: Parliament clears six Bills amid opposition protests
Parliament Live: Parliament clears six Bills amid opposition protests
updated: Aug 10 2021, 05:40 ist
The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw some brisk passage of Bills on Monday as it entered the last lap amind protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping allegations. Stay tuned for updates.
05:39
Here's the List of Business in the Rajya Sabha for August 10
05:36
Here's the List of Business in the Lok Sabha for August 10
05:34
Rajya Sabha returns Bill to end all retrospective taxation
A Bill that aims to end all retrospective taxes imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets was returned by Rajya Sabha on Monday amidst a walkout by the Congress, TMC and DMK.
In the Lok Sabha, the government pushed through three Bills despite the unrelenting Opposition protests
The Bills that were passed amid the din were --The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021.
05:33
Both Houses pass 3 Bills each
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed three Bills each amid protests in the lower house and an opposition walkout in the house of elders.
The opposition staged a walkout as the government brought the taxation bill and the Central Universities Amendment Bill through a supplementary agenda on Monday afternoon.
Here's the List of Business in the Rajya Sabha for August 10
Here's the List of Business in the Lok Sabha for August 10
Rajya Sabha returns Bill to end all retrospective taxation
A Bill that aims to end all retrospective taxes imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets was returned by Rajya Sabha on Monday amidst a walkout by the Congress, TMC and DMK.
Read more
In the Lok Sabha, the government pushed through three Bills despite the unrelenting Opposition protests
The Bills that were passed amid the din were --The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021.
Both Houses pass 3 Bills each
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed three Bills each amid protests in the lower house and an opposition walkout in the house of elders.
The opposition staged a walkout as the government brought the taxation bill and the Central Universities Amendment Bill through a supplementary agenda on Monday afternoon.
Read more