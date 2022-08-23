Monsoon Updates: All schools in Rajasthan's Baran district closed due to heavy rainfall warning

Rajasthan's Baran district declared a holiday for all schools on August 23 and 24 in view of heavy rainfall forecasts. Meanwhile, The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts, including Balasore, turned grim on Monday, with the swollen rivers inundating low-lying areas, leaving people in at least 134 villages marooned. Stay tuned for live updates.
Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Madurai-based artisans face hardship making eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha with clay, due to incessant rains
Odisha: Low-lying areas in Kendrapara inundate with water amid heavy rain
Flood situation grim in north Odisha, more rainfall likely in Balasore
The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts, including Balasore, turned grim on Monday, with the swollen rivers inundating low-lying areas, leaving people in at least 134 villages marooned, officials said.
Rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka and Baitarani in north Odisha are in spate due to heavy rain caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and subsequent flood water release from Jharkhand, they said.
As many as 251 villages in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Bhadrak have been impacted by the north Odisha floods, while the total number of affected population crossed 9.66 lakhs, the officials said. - PTI.
