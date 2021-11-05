More than 116.5 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Centre

'Over 116.5 cr Covid vaccine doses given to states/UTs'

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 05 2021, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 17:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 116.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

More than 15.54 crore (15,54,54,451) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states/UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states/UTs to be administered, the ministry added.

