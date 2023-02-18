12 cheetahs released into quarantine in MP's Kuno Park

MP: 12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park

These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the second set of big cats coming to the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 18 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 13:38 ist
Crates with 12 cheetahs upon their arrival from South Africa, at Air Force Station, Gwalior, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The cheetahs will be released into quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park. Credit: PTI Photo

Hours after 12 cheetahs were brought to Madhya Pradesh from South Africa on Saturday, they were released into the quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav released these felines into the quarantine bomas after they were transported to the KNP from Gwalior around noon. An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane carrying them in wooden boxes from South Africa had arrived at Gwalior airport around 10 am. From there, they were flown to the KNP in IAF helicopters.

These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the second set of big cats coming to the state, with the first group of eight from Namibia having been released into the KNP on September 17 last year at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the addition of these 12 members, the count of cheetahs at the KNP has gone up to 20. "The cheetahs from South Africa have been quarantined," Kuno Divisional Forest Officer P K Verma told PTI from the spot. These animals had embarked on a journey to their new home thousands of miles away aboard an IAF transport aircraft from the O R Tambo International Airport, Gauteng in South Africa shortly before midnight, a project participant and expert said earlier.

The intercontinental translocation of these fastest land animals - first from Namibia and now from South Africa - is part of the Indian government's ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme. The country's last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Project Cheetah
India News
cheetah
Kuno National Park
Kuno-Palpur National Park
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 