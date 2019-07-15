MP: 2 held for transporting beef in Indore

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Indore,
  • Jul 15 2019, 16:48pm ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2019, 16:54pm ist
File Photo for representation

Two persons were arrested on Sunday night for allegedly transporting beef in a four-wheeler in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The two accused, picked up from Kesarbagh road under Rajendra Nagar police station limits, were identified as Rameez (23) and Imran Gamu (26), both residents of nearby Mhow tehsil, Inspector Sunil Sharma said.

Sharma said a person accompanying the duo managed to flee.

"A veterinarian examined the meat and said it was that of a cow and buffalo. The two have said they got the beef from Mhow slaughterhouse. We are probing the claim," he said.

They have been booked under the Madhya Pradesh Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act, 2004, he said.

