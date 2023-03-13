MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government's MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023
The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.
Also Read | Industry asks govt to make Vivad se Vishwas scheme attractive for MSMEs
Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.
