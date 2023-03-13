MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

MSME competitive scheme will strengthen sector: PM Modi

Under the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for handholding and consultancy fees

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 13 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government's MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the prime minister tweeted, "A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

Also Read | Industry asks govt to make Vivad se Vishwas scheme attractive for MSMEs

Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.

