MSN Labs enters into licence agreement with DRDE for Covid drug 2-DG

MSN Labs enters agreement with DRDE for 2-DG Covid drug

It is use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 18:00 ist
Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by the DGCI for emergency use. Credit: Twitter/@Secretary_MoHUA

Drug firm MSN Laboratories on Friday said it has entered into a licence agreement with the Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE) for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), used for the treatment of Covid-19.

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients, MSN Labs said in a statement.

The company has entered into a licence agreement with DRDE and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) establishments of DRDO for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India, it added.

MSN labs will be launching the 2-DG as a twice-a-day product in sachet form under the brand name MSN 2D in strength of 2.34 g, the statement said.

DRDO
DGCI
Coronavirus
Covid-19

