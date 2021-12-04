MSP to continue, to be made more transparent: Tomar

MSP to continue, committee formed to make it more effective and transparent: Tomar

He brushed aside a query on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the farm issue

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Dec 04 2021, 02:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 02:52 ist
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops would continue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set up a committee to make the mechanism more effective and transparent.

Queried on the shortage of fertilisers in the country, the minister said farmers were getting it in full quantity and would continue to do so.

"The MSP for crops was already there, and will be there in the days to come. Besides, to make it more effective and transparent, the prime minister has constituted a committee," he told reporters here.

He brushed aside a query on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the farm issue by claiming "even Congressmen don't believe in Rahul Gandhi's statements".

On reports of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming its own police, the minister said he was not aware of it but wondered how a political party could form its own "police". 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Singh Tomar
MSP
India News
farmers
farm laws
Farmers protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Multicultural or Monochromatic India? Choice is ours

Multicultural or Monochromatic India? Choice is ours

Omicron: Stick to Covid protocols

Omicron: Stick to Covid protocols

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 