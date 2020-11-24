Muftis, Abdullahs acted like 'private companies', deprived J&K people of development: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Muftis and Abdullahs of acting like private companies to build their properties and depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of benefits of development.

Addressing an election rally here, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh came down heavily on the NC, the PDP and the Congress, saying they have kept J-K hostage for more than five decades and claimed that the Roshni scam was only the tip of the iceberg.

"The two private companies, Abdullah and sons and Mufti and sons, have played havoc with Jammu and Kashmir, both administratively and economically," he said.

He alleged that "the two families" conspired to deprive women of their rights on the pretext of Article 370 and owed an explanation to them.

"The recent Rs 25,000-crore scam unearthed by the government was just the tip of an iceberg," he said, referring to the alleged Roshni scam.

"There are hundreds of such scams that have taken place in the last 50 years by the Abdullah-Mufti families to build their properties," he alleged at the rally for the BJP candidate in District Development Council polls Sushma Devi.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also known as the Roshni Act, was struck down by the High Court. It is alleged that several prominent leaders had benefited from the law which legalised their encroachments on government and forest land.

The BJP asked the Congress to explain its support to the Gupkar alliance which, he alleged, was indulging in anti-democratic and anti-national actions.

Chugh also alleged that the Congress had been surreptitiously supporting the Chinese designs in the region and has been working hand-in-glove with anti-national forces.

Former minister Sat Sharma, J&K BJP Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi, spokesperson Rajiv Jasrotia and other senior leaders from the union territory also addressed the gathering.