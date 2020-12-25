Mumbai: Alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbai's Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official said.

The MNS has been targeting Amazon over the absence of Marathi on its posters and also for not providing navigation instructions in Marathi on its app.

"A LED TV, glass items, laptops, printers, etc were damaged in the attack," the police official said.

The process of registering a First Information Report against at least eight persons was underway at Sakinaka police station, he added, adding nobody has been arrested yet.

The e-commerce company had approached Dindoshi court in the city earlier, after which a notice was issued to MNS chief Raj Thackeray directing him to appear in court on January 5.

Amazon has filed the civil suit against the MNS and its workers union which had allegedly threatened to block the firm's operations in Mumbai if it did not include Marathi as one of the preferred languages on its mobile application and website.

The court had on December 13, after hearing brief arguments, noted that protection is required to be given to the company and its staff.

The court had also restrained the MNS and its activists from obstructing the plaintiff or its employees from working at the e-commerce firm's site or disturbing its business activities.