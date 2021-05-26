Mumbai, Bengaluru police are back with more quirky tweets and Twitterati can't get enough

Bengaluru and Mumbai Police are making headlines again with their unique Twitter posts about Covid-19 rules and appropriate behaviour during lockdowns, keeping up with the younger generation and impressing users with their wit.

Among their most recent quirky memes and trendy posts, Mumbai Police’s witty reply to a Twitter user’s comment has became the favourit of Netizens.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police urged people through Twitter to stay at home in the pandemic, saying that it’s too hot to go outside. When he tweeted a photo showing the sunny weather in the city, a man named Sunny replied, “Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?”

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety https://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2021

Not resisting the opportunity to have some fun, the Mumbai Police replied, “Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please!” They further added, “Be the #SunshineOfSafety.”

Twitter users are loving the wordplay and the use of the hashtag, with the tweet receiving many likes and retweets. One user even asked to promote the social media manager, tweeting, “This person needs a raise, kudos.”

Along the same lines, Bengaluru Police turned to some punny captions to make citizens aware of Covid appropriate behaviour. In a recent tweet with a picture of famous comic character Mr Bean, they wrote, “We’ve Bean doing this for some time now. There’s no excuse for not wearing the mask right. #StaySafe #ArrestCorona.”

We’ve Bean doing this for some time now. There’s no excuse for not wearing the mask right. #StaySafe #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/CvoE2doOD1 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 25, 2021

In the past few months, both police departments have used social media with the most trendy memes and pictures, crafting clever wordplays and tickling ribs while raising awareness about various issues.

Feeling a little alienated? Don’t. As these incredible space movies showed us, "space" can do wonders. #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/BYL6lbos6P — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 24, 2021

Mumbai Police also used some Bollywood star references in posts and fans loved the use to spread Covid-19 awareness.