SC hands murder case of ex-Andhra minister to CBI Court

Murder of ex-AP Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy: SC orders transfer of case from Andhra to Special CBI Court Hyderabad

The top court also ordered the CBI to complete the investigation with regard to the larger conspiracy at the earliest 'in an independent and unbiased manner'

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 12:40 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday shifted the trial in the 2019 case of murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy from Kadappa to Special CBI Court Hyderabad, saying that "it is a fit case for transfer to a state other than AP''.

Vivekananda Reddy is the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A bench presided over by Justice M R Shah allowed a petition filed by Dr Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the deceased, seeking transfer of the case.

The top court also ordered the CBI to complete the investigation with regard to the larger conspiracy at the earliest "in an independent and unbiased manner".

Suneetha had approached the Supreme Court seeking a detailed investigation into her father’s murder and transfer of trial.

Pronouncing the order, the bench said it cannot be said that the apprehension of the petitioner that there may not be a fair trial or that there is a larger conspiracy is imaginary.

"The petitioner has the fundamental right to get justice," the court said.

"This is a fit case to transfer the state other than the state of Andhra Pradesh, as justice need not only be done but also seen to be done," the bench added.

The court said for the ease of witnesses, the case would be transferred to the CBI Special Court in Hyderabad.

All the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet will be transferred there. The FIR on larger conspiracy and destruction of evidence to be probed by the CBI, it ordered.

Vivekananda Reddy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

In March, 2020, the case was handed over to the CBI by the High Court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CBI
Supreme Court
India News
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

 