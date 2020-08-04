'My scientists are on it,' Adar Poonawalla responds to Anand Mahindra’s call for a 'Big V' vaccine

When Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged, several well-wishers congratulated him on his quick recovery. Amongst them was Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.
“Welcome back @SrBachchan As I had said, you possessed an inbuilt vaccine codenamed the Big V. Now we need @adarpoonawalla to find a way to extract it from you, manufacture it & give us all a dose…,” wrote the businessman on Twitter.
Adar Poonawala, who has been in the news for the progress the Serum Institute vaccine has been making, responded jovially to the comment.
“Haha! good one @anandmahindra, my scientists are working on it! and great to have you back, @SrBachchan,” he replied.
Haha! good one @anandmahindra, my scientists are working on it! and great to have you back, @SrBachchan. https://t.co/1IO9BbG5ts
— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) August 2, 2020
The Serum Institute of India was recently granted permission to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Don't mind if Microsoft buys TikTok, says Trump
'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'
A Florida teen’s troubled online path
Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics
The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket
What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US
TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad
From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific