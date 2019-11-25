Nagaland: NSCN (IM) recruitment racket busted, 2 held

Security forces have busted a recruitment racket of NSCN (IM) in Nagaland and rescued 32 persons during an operation, an official said.

Two cadres of the outfit were arrested in this connection, he said.

Based on a specific input that a group of people was being taken by NSCN (IM) cadres to Aopao camp in Mon district, a joint team of the Army and the Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle on Mon-Aboi road on November 21 and foiled the bid, Defence PRO Lt. Col. Sumit Sharma said.

Two NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended and 32 persons hailing from Laokkun, Tizit town, Jaboka, Nokzang, Hatothi (Naginimora) and Chingphoi villages were rescued.

The people had been lured by the outfit on the pretext of providing jobs, he said.

Two accused were handed over to the police on November 22 for further investigation, the PRO added.