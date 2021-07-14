Nandigram Assembly polls plea: Next hearing on August 12

The Calcutta High Court will hear a plea on the Nandigram Assembly constituency recounting on August 12, 2021.
Justice Shampa Sarkar will hear the petition, according to ANI.
More to follow...
