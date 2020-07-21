Narayanaswamy appointed Chair of NFRA's Technical Advisory Committee

Professor R Narayanaswamy, faculty of the Finance & Accounting area, IIM Bangalore, has been appointed Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the independent accounting and auditing regulator set up by the central government.

"This is definitely the best assignment of all I could get in my life because I have campaigned for an independent regulator for over three decades," he was quoted as saying in an IIMB statement on Tuesday.

Professor Narayanaswamy has been with IIMB since 1986. He is a graduate in commerce of St Josephs College, University of Madras, and has a PhD in Accounting from the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds the ICAIs Diploma in Management Accountancy.

His current research interests include corporate disclosure policy, earnings management, corporate governance, and auditing, it was stated. He has published in the Journal of Accounting, Auditing & Finance, Accounting Horizons, The British Accounting Review, The International Journal of Accounting, Journal of International Financial Management and Accounting, Research in Accounting Regulation, and Accountancy, the statement added.