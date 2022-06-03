National parks must have ESZ of 1 km from boundary: SC

National parks, wildlife sanctuaries must have ESZ of one kilometre from demarcated boundary: SC

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said mining within the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries shall not be permitted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 14:45 ist
The top court also directed the Chief Conservator of Forests of all states and UTs to prepare a list of existing structures within the ESZs and submit a report to it within a period of three months. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that national parks and wildlife sanctuaries must have an Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of minimum one km from the demarcated boundary of a protected forest.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said mining within the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries shall not be permitted.

No permanent structure will be allowed within the ESZ, it added.

The top court also directed the Chief Conservator of Forests of all states and UTs to prepare a list of existing structures within the ESZs and submit a report to it within a period of three months.

"For this purpose, such authorities can take assistance from governmental agencies for satellite imaging or photography using drones," the bench said.

The direction came on a pending PIL, titled as T N Godavarman versus UOI, about issues including forest preservation. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eco Sensitive Zone
Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

 