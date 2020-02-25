10 things you need to know about the CAA protests in Delhi

The Delhi riots have that has been a major part of pro and anti-CAA protests in different parts of the country has claimed many lives and injured hundreds. This has also led to the destruction of several crores worth of property. So far, the violence has claimed 10 lives and left 150 people injured. Here are the 10 things you need to know about the ongoing Delhi riots:

1. On Feb. 24, protests broke out between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups in Delhi, which has claimed the lives of 10 people and injured over 150 so far. A policeman and a firefighter are among the dead.

2. Students dominated several protests at their respective universities. Some of the larger student protests took place at Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

3. The left parties and the Congress have resisted the amended citizenship law while right-wing parties have broadly supported it. Recently, the Shiv Sena, considered a right-wing party switched from a soft resistance against the law to supporting it.

4. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests in Delhi where several women, the young and the elderly have been fighting against the the new citizenship law. Celebrities have also appeared at the protest site to lend support to the anti-CAA movement.

5. Sedition cases were filed against many who opposed the Act, including university students who were protesting and the mother of a child who acted in an anti-CAA play.

6. The Northeast states have a long-standing relationship with the NRC and have been resisting the flow of Hindu Bengalis into the states, arguing that it is diluting their culture among other arguments.

7. The connection between the CAA, the NRC and the NPR have been widely debated; some deny a connection between the three while others assert that the three are connected and focused on discrimination against Muslims.

8. Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal state assemblies have passed anti-CAA resolutions opposing the citizenship law.

9. In December 2019, anti-CAA rangolis were drawn in Tamil Nadu led to the arrests of many women and others who were protesting against the Act.

10. The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Dec. 2, 2019 to make it a law. The Act allows certain persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, namely Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who migrated to India before 2014, to easily receive citizenship.