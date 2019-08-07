10 times Swaraj intervened to help Indians in trouble

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who brought the elite corridors of diplomacy to the aid of the common man, breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday night. She was 67.

Known to be an active Twitterati and an excellent orator who could enthral a large crowd, Sushma Swaraj always reached out to those who asked for her help, during her tenure as the External Affairs Minister. Her ability to take prompt action and help anyone in need gave the image of the Ministry of External Affairs a massive boost, and she came to be known as the minister who was easily accessible in the hour of distress.

Here are some of the instances where she responded to the calls for help.

In October 2017, a Pakistani woman named Hira Ahmed appealed to Sushma Swaraj to approve the pending medical visa request of her one-year-old daughter for her open heart surgery and the External Affairs Minister immediately obliged.

We are giving visa for the open heart surgery of your one year old daughter Shireen Shiraz in India. https://t.co/Jx0h5GI0qN — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 10, 2017

On May 30, 2015, a woman named Neha Parikh tweeted to the then EAM Sushma Swaraj to get her parents out of Turkey. Neha's parents were stuck in Istanbul as her mother had misplaced her passport while returning home from their trip to Europe.

@SushmaSwaraj Please help. We tried talking to Indian embassy in Turkey. Nothing has happened till now. Parents are senior citizens. — Neha Parikh (@nepratik) May 30, 2015

Sushma Swaraj responded promptly.

Indian Embassy in Turkey has given Emergency travel documents to your parents and they are flying back tonight.@nepratik — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2015

In 2016, Sushma Swaraj took note of the plight of Jagannathan Selvaraj, who walked 1,000 km in two years to attend labour court proceedings in Dubai after he was denied the permission to go back to India to attend his mother's funeral.

I have asked for a report from Indian Embassy in Dubai.

Indian Walked 1,000 Km To Dubai Court https://t.co/kbvwVV67QP via @ndtv @templetree1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 30, 2016

Within a few days, Selvaraj returned to India.

In 2017, Sushma Swaraj assured all possible help to an Indian student admitted in a hospital in Georgia, US. She responded on Twitter to pleas from the student's sister.

@SushmaSwaraj madam this is my brother who is in a ICU for past 50 days in Georgia. V need ur help to bring him back to India pic.twitter.com/3k5EmFgF7B — Gayathri Vijaykumar (@GayaVijay28) January 28, 2017

She replied,

I have got the report. As per medical advice, your brother cannot travel at this stage.Your mother is with him in Georgia. /1 https://t.co/QOwtXsgmz2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 1, 2017

She further tweeted, "Her visa has expired. I have asked the Indian Embassy to get her visa extended. Indian Embassy will extend all possible help."

In 2018, she helped Isha, a girl belonging to an underprivileged community in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, to resolve her visa issues.

@SushmaSwaraj Isha, a 14 year girl studying in a Government School in Underprivileged community of Sangam Vihar is selected to represent India for a global conference in London.

She has her tickets booked for 3rd May but is unable to travel as her visa clearance is delayed. — arpita tiwari (@tiwariarpita09) April 30, 2018

She responded within two hours.

We will definitely help. I have asked my office to get in touch with you. https://t.co/vl9ebyY1TH — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2018

In 2018, Sushma Swaraj helped a woman to find her brother who had gone to Kuwait for some office work and she later lost contact with him.

I have asked Indian Ambassador in Kuwait @indembkwt to provide all assistance. https://t.co/enxy91g5ya — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2018

In May 2019, five Indian sailors were abducted by pirates in Nigeria and the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asked the Indian high commissioner there to take up the matter at the highest levels of the Nigerian government to ensure their release. She also asked Abhay Thakur, Indian Ambassador in Nigeria to look into the matter and send her a report.

I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release. Abhay - Please take this up and send me a report. @india_nigeria — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019

In April 2019, Darshan Senthil, a Biomedical engineering student wanted to return to India from the US. He applied for an Irish visa, which faced some complications and he asked Sushma Swaraj for help. She immediately asked the Indian Embassy in the US to help the troubled student.

Harsh - Here is an Indian national in difficulty. He wants to come to India. Please see if we can help him. @IndianEmbassyUS https://t.co/LG1PsrTmZn — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2019

On April 2019, civil war broke out in Libya between the Libya National Army and the pro-GNA militias, leaving many Indians stranded in the country amid a volatile situation. Sushma Swara reached out to help them by implementing some measures.

Tripoli - We have appointed 17 Coordinators to help Indians leaving Libya. Indian Embassy is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired. Presently, the airport is operational. Please avail of this opportunity. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 24, 2019

After the explosions in Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019, Sushma Swaraj took to twitter to share the helpline numbers and assure of every assistance to the distressed and panic-stricken Indians in the Island nation.

Indians in distress may please contact Indian High Commission in Colombo. We will provide you all assistance. @IndiainSL Our helpline numbers are :

+94777903082,+94112422788,+94112422789, +94112422789.

Pls RT — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

On April 2019, a woman asked Sushma Swaraj for help over her husband's distress. He was stranded in Guinea with his passport confiscated for more than one month. Sushma Swaraj asked Y.K. Sailas Thangal, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d‘ Ivoire, to look into the matter and assured the woman that she has asked for a report from the Ambassador.