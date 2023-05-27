2,100-plus MLAs, MLCs to attend NLC Bharat next month

More than 2,100 Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) from across the the country will convene at the National Legislators Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) next month and deliberate issues of national and legislative importance.

The NLC Bharat, organised by the MIT School of Government in Pune, is scheduled to take place from June 15-17 at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, and aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices, nurturing leadership, democracy, and governance, all with the collective mission of nation building.

The conference is being held in collaboration with the Speakers of all Legislative Assemblies and the Chairpersons of Legislative Councils.

The conference will feature in-depth discussions on various important topics, including stress management in public life, the tools and implications of sustainable development, welfare schemes focusing on uplifting the underprivileged, the adoption of technology for economic welfare, and the significance of appreciative legislation.

Other noteworthy subjects that will be explored during the event include achieving work-life balance as a key to success, the art and skill of developing one’s constituency, building a positive image through effective tools and techniques, meeting legislative performance expectations, and fostering collaboration between bureaucrats and MLAs for social welfare.

“In a democratic system of government, the trust and faith that people place in their elected representatives is crucial in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development. The holistic development accomplished by our representatives at the local level can truly be seen as nation building,” said Rahul Karad, the Chief Convenor of NLC Bharat and Founder of MIT-SOG.

NLC Bharat will provide MLAs and MLCs across the country with a fresh perspective, inspiration, innovative vision, and clear guidance to promote sustainable and inclusive development in their respective constituencies. It is imperative for the various states of the country to think creatively about national integration, overall empowerment of national democracy, and sustainable development of the nation while preserving their individuality and diversity.

So far, a total of 2,100 MLAs from all states have registered to participate in the inaugural edition of the conference. The main objective of NLC Bharat is to facilitate meaningful dialogue among legislators from different states, with the aim of strengthening good governance and democracy.

The Maharashtra legislature is also supporting the conference wholeheartedly - with Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Council’s Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe, former Chairperson Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar urging all political parties in the state to actively participate in this conference and contribute to strengthening our democracy.