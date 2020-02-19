26/11 Terror Act ISI & UPA joint operation, claims Subramanian Swamy

"26/11 Terror Act was a ISI & UPA joint operation to launch Hindu Terror operation and ban RSS. It fizzled because a brave Policeman caught Kasab alive. All ten others were killed. They were dressed as Hindus would be,"(sic) Dr Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that a new investigation was necessary. Dr Swamy's claim comes on the heels of a former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria releasing a book in which he claimed the militant group wanted to project the 26/11 attack as a case of "Hindu terrorism".