26/11 Terror Act ISI & UPA joint operation, claims Subramanian Swamy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 19 2020, 07:21am ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 07:26am ist
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Credit: Twitter/@Swamy39)

"26/11 Terror Act was a ISI & UPA joint operation to launch Hindu Terror operation and ban RSS. It fizzled because a brave Policeman caught Kasab alive. All ten others were killed. They were dressed as Hindus would be,"(sic) Dr Subramanian Swamy tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that a new investigation was necessary. Dr Swamy's claim comes on the heels of a former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria releasing a book in which he claimed the militant group wanted to project the 26/11 attack as a case of "Hindu terrorism".

Subramanian Swamy
BJP
Congress
UPA
26/11
ISI
Terror attack
Rakesh Maria
