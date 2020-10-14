Aap Dream11 pe team banao: AAP scores double dig against BJP, Congress

Aap Dream11 pe team banao: AAP scores double dig

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 14 2020, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 12:47 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI

While the Congress and BJP have been at continuous loggerheads, blaming the other for corruption in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party seemed to have the last laugh with their latest dig on both parties on social media platform Twitter.

The tweet referenced popular fantasy sports platform saying, “Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said..."Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao".

The Modi-led government has been accused by the Opposition for engaging in corrupt means through the implementation of demonetisation, GST and over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The Congress has also questioned the government over the recent farm laws passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The incumbent government, however, chooses to blame the previous government for corruption and former ‘PM Nehru’ for being one of the prime reasons for the current state of affairs.

Netizens were quick to react to the witty tweet, and managed to come up with:

