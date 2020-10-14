Aap Dream11 pe team banao: AAP scores double dig against BJP, Congress

While the Congress and BJP have been at continuous loggerheads, blaming the other for corruption in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party seemed to have the last laugh with their latest dig on both parties on social media platform Twitter.

The tweet referenced popular fantasy sports platform saying, “Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said..."Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao".

Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said... "Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao" — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 13, 2020

The Modi-led government has been accused by the Opposition for engaging in corrupt means through the implementation of demonetisation, GST and over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The Congress has also questioned the government over the recent farm laws passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The incumbent government, however, chooses to blame the previous government for corruption and former ‘PM Nehru’ for being one of the prime reasons for the current state of affairs.

Netizens were quick to react to the witty tweet, and managed to come up with:

Robert Clive to Shah Alam II regarding Tax collection: "Ye mai kar leta hu, tab tak aap jaake Dream11 pe team banao" pic.twitter.com/TUKVWiHTWM — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 13, 2020

When your mom asks you to cut vegetables but no cricketer comes to your home saying "ye mai karleta hu aap Dream 11 pe jake team banao" 😔 pic.twitter.com/F8SJbjrBgt — Meghadri Deb (@thatsmegh) October 13, 2020