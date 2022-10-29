AAP leader, eight party members join BJP in Jammu

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satish Sharma Shastri and eight activists joined the BJP here on Saturday, saying only this party can strengthen the nation and serve people.

BJP president of the union territory Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma welcomed them to the party at its headquarters here.

Ashish Abrol, Rakesh Shastri, Rakesh Bali, Ashok Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sunita Devi, Charu Abrol and Madan Lal Sharma were the others who switched over to the BJP from the AAP.

Also Read | 'Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy,' says Anurag Thakur

Raina said Shastri was a dedicated social worker and hoped that all the new members abided by the party's principles.

Shastri said he repented his earlier decision to join the AAP and that only the BJP can strengthen the nation. "I am now feeling alive, enlightened and ready to serve the people," he added.

Jugal Sharma said the gates of the BJP are open for all those who want to serve the people and strengthen "nationalist forces".