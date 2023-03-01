'AAP will be unstoppable now': Kejriwal challenges BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire country is proud of former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and alleged they were arrested just to "stop the good work being done" in the national capital.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors, the chief minister challenged the BJP: "AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come."

He alleged that Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case was just an excuse, and asserted that new ministers would carry on the good work of the government at double the speed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi. But I want to tell people that the work will happen at double the speed. Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who will soon join the Cabinet, are educated people who will carry on the good work at double the speed," Kejriwal said.

On whether there will be a deputy chief minister, Kejriwal said, "If the need arises, we shall see."

AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain, who resigned from the Delhi cabinet, were key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.

The AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.