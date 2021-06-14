AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all seats in Gujarat in the 2022 state Assembly elections, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the inauguration of the AAP office, Kejriwal said the AAP is a credible alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat.
"The AAP will contest each and every seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The AAP is a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress. Gujarat will change soon," he said.
The Gujarat House has 182 seats.
