Ahead of MCD polls, BJP's 'Lootera' dig at AAP

Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked Aam Adami Party (AAP) by remaking the Lootera movie poster featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia over 'scams'.

Making the best use of social media, Delhi BJP always comes up with a unique idea to attack opposition and connect with people especially the youth.

BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said, "In Delhi, there is a film running for a very long time called Lootera. The film has been directed by Arvind Kejriwal and produced by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, star cast includes Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and many other ministers. Many sequels are involved in it, there is lootera involving hawala ghotala, lootera involving bus ghotala, class room ghotala, Delhi Jal Board ghotala, Tihar ke andar ka ghotala. This is a longest running film that is taking place in Delhi from 8-9 years under Arvind Kejriwal because he likes film so much and he sees film everywhere. He sees production films running even in ED and CBI."

"Question is when will action be taken on these lootera of Delhi, Manish Sisodia who was calling for files illegally, when will action be taken on this lootera of Delhi. Satyendar Jain, who is using his official power to extort money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, is a maha Lootera who is looting even a Maha thug Sukesh. There is a new film in process Chor Machaye Shor," Poonawalla stated.

Delhi BJP has even come up with an informational reel series on Instagram called 'Kya Aapko Pata Hai'.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP Spokesperson said "There is a social media campaign of calumny, lies, misinformation, propaganda advertisement by AAP, which is undermining and trying to say that Delhiites have done nothing for themselves in the last 15 years. 'Kya Aapko Pata Hai' is a campaign which tells the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejirwal that there is a lot of work being done on 'vyavastha' but you are only interested on 'Vigyapan'. The campaigh will throw light on MCD's work, which includes beautification of parks, revolution in health sectors, lightning management etc."