Airtel, Voda, Jio suspend services parts of Delhi

Mobile services suspended in parts of Delhi following the instruction from Delhi police today.

Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio suspended their mobile service including internet,voice and SMS in some parts from 10 am to 1 pm.

Since several organised called for a massive protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC, the mobile services started suspended from 10 am to till 1 pm in parts of Delhi following the instruction from the government, said a telecom company executive. As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi.

With PTI inputs