Ali Mehdi, 2 newly elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress hours after joining AAP

Ali Mehdi, councillors who joined AAP return to Cong

'I made a huge mistake', Mehdi said, asserting he was loyal to the Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 10:35 ist
Congress's Ali Mehdi. Credit: Twitter/alimehdi_inc

Hours after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, two newly elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi switched back to the grand old party and issued an apology.

Posting a video on social media, Mehdi said he made a mistake by crossing over to the AAP and asserted that he is a "loyal worker" of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. 

"I made a huge mistake. I accept my fault and ask for apology from Rahul Gandhi with folded hands," Mehdi said in the video.

Mehdi and two councillors -- Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon -- joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. Sabila won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, while Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri.

After Mehdi and two councillors joined the AAP, residents of Mustafabad staged a protest. Videos of protests that emerged on social media showed people raising slogans against Mehdi and burning his effigy.

Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal had alleged that AAP was trying to "lure" some other party councillors also.

