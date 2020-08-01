PM Modi condoles death of former SP leader Amar Singh

Amar Singh witnessed some major political developments from close quarters: PM Narendra Modi

  • Aug 01 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 20:02 ist
Former SP Leader Amar Singh. Credit: PTI

Condoling the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him on Saturday as an energetic public figure, who had witnessed some major political developments from close quarters.

Singh (64), a former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday. He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

"Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise," Modi said in a tweet.

Condolences to his friends and family, he added.

As the general secretary of the SP, Singh was instrumental in saving the Congress-led UPA government from falling after the Left parties withdrew support from it in 2008 over the issue of the nuclear deal.

