Amit Shah congratulates Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as President

Shah congratulates Murmu on assuming charge as Prez

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 25 2022, 15:40 ist
  updated: Jul 25 2022, 16:31 ist
'Many congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights'. Tweeted Amit Shah. Credit: PTI photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India's pride to new heights.

Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

Read | President Droupadi Murmu's first speech honours India's rich tribal legacy

“Many congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others. 

