Amit Shah greets people on Onam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 10:21 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credits: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Onam, hoping that the festival would bring harmony, good health and prosperity.

Onam is a major harvest festival for the people of Kerala. It is celebrated in the memory of legendary king Mahabali.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Happy Onam!" Shah tweeted.

Amit Shah
India
Onam
Twiiter

