Amit Shah says he loves Hindi more than Gujarati

Inaugurating the Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he loves Hindi language more than Gujarati.
"We need to strengthen our 'Rajbhasha'," he said.
वाराणसी में 'अखिल भारतीय राजभाषा सम्मेलन' को संबोधित करते हुए। https://t.co/P1zdgjuTfw
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 13, 2021
More to follow...
Check out latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube