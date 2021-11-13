Amit Shah says he loves Hindi more than Gujarati

Amit Shah says he loves Hindi more than Gujarati

We need to strengthen our 'Rajbhasha', he said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 12:34 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Inaugurating the Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he loves Hindi language more than Gujarati.

"We need to strengthen our 'Rajbhasha'," he said.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Hindi
gujarati
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney Spears's conservatorship ended after 13 years

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Scientists introduce variety of red-petaled jackfruit

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

Going beyond Bengaluru's 243 wards

 