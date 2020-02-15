Jagan seeks Shah for Parliament nod to women safety law

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks Amit Shah for getting Parliament nod to state law on women safety

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2020, 15:01pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 15:01pm ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (L) Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) (AFP Photos)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday night and sought his help in getting Parliament's nod to the stringent law enacted by the state Assembly on women safety.

During the 30-minute meeting held at Shah's residence, Reddy explained the features of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (also known as the Disha Act), which provides for a court verdict to be delivered within 21 days in rape cases, mandatory death penalty for such crimes and an increased jail term for sexual offences against minors.

Reddy, who is also the YSRC Party president, informed Shah and sought an early nod of the Centre to the Andhra Pradesh government's decisions to have three capitals (at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool), abolish the legislative council and release funds for police modernisation projects.

YSRCP MPs Vijay Sai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, besides officials of the Andhra Pradesh government, accompanied the chief minister during his meeting with Shah. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amit Shah
Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP
women safety
Andhra Pradesh
Comments (+)
 