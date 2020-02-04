Arvind Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi too will follow suit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Kejriwal reciting Chalisa, Owaisi will follow suit'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2020, 16:20pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 16:20pm ist
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday as the campaign for the Delhi elections heats up ahead of voting day on February 8.

Addressing a poll rally in Kirari in northwest Delhi, Adityanath said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country.

He cited the BJP government's initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple.

"Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen," Adityanath said.

On Monday, Kejriwal told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu. He also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage. 

