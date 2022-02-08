Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Owaisi declares ex-UP minister Kushwaha as his front’s CM face
updated: Feb 08 2022, 08:15 ist
08:09
Goa government declared 14th February as a public holiday, as state sets to go to polls
07:42
For CM Adityanath, everyone a goon: Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal chiefJayantChaudhary on Monday trained his guns at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath, saying for himeveryoneis a goon, and asked if anyone believes that a former PM’s grandson can instigate a riot.
The RLD chief is the grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
"In the eyes of Babaji all are goons and mafia. I am also a goon in his eyes. I am the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Can anyone believe that I will ever instigate a riot," Chaudhary said addressing a public meeting at MGM Inter College here.
07:42
AIMIM chief declares ex-UP minister Kushwaha as his front’s CM face
AIMIMpresident Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday declared former state minister Babu Singh Kushwaha as the chief ministerial candidate of his party’s pre-poll alliance "Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha". The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief made the announcement while also launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an election rally in Hasanpur here
07:34
Akhilesh seeks action officer for 'preventing' differently abled man from voting for SP
Samajwadi Party chiefAkhileshYadav on Monday demanded the suspension of a pollingofficer, who allegedlypreventedadifferentlyabledmanfromcasting hisvotefor the party.
Yadav tagged a video of themanon his Twitter handle, making the claim.
Surendra Singh, a resident of Jagrajpur village in Fatehabad constituency, had alleged that a pollingofficerdid not let himvotefor the Samajwadi Party. He alleged that theofficertook way his ballot paper andvotedin favour of the BJP.
The incident allegedly took place on Sunday when a polling team went to the Fatehabad constituency to conductvotingfor the Assembly polls for those above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities.
