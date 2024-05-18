Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In 'DNA' of current EC panel to ignore 'brazen' MCC violations by PM: CPI(M)

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Saturday slammed the Election Commission, alleging that it is in the "DNA" of the current panel to not take cognisance of the "brazen" violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing Modi's remarks that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress will "bulldoze the Ram temple" and its poll code violation complaints to the commission, the Left party claimed that the election panel has completely ignored its complaints.

Modi, while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Friday, alleged that the Congress will run a bulldozer on the Ram temple if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power.