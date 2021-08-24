Assets created in last 70 yrs being sold: Rahul on NMP

Assets created in last 70 years being sold: Rahul on National Monetisation Pipeline

Gandhi alleged that the Modi government's privatisation plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 19:01 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the move of the government to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying all assets created in the last 70 years are being sold.

Addressing a press conference here with former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, he said the BJP has claimed that nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in all these years are being sold.



Gandhi alleged that the Modi government's privatisation plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

As many as 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, including ones at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments. 








